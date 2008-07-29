The British comic, who's famous for his passion for fast cars, was competing in a classic car rally
He took to the circuit in his classic Ford Falcon - number 33 - against a field of 70, coming in a respectable 14th
As his bumbling on-screen persona Mr Bean Rowan Atkinson set off on his adventures in a Mini Cooper. In real life the British actor favours something a little more zippy.
The 53-year-old car enthusiast got behind the wheel of a powerful Ford Falcon this week to compete in the Silverstone Classic. Joining over 700 drivers taking part in the three-day motor event, he proved a formidable opponent in his own class, finishing 14th out of a field of 70.
The classic car Rowan was putting through its paces is one of many the TV funnyman has in his garage. His extensive collection includes Bentleys and Aston Martins, as well as the £500,000 classic D-Type Jaguar he splashed out on to celebrate the box office success of Mr Bean's Holiday.