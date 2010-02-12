Gwen Stefani's boy Zuma gets an early introduction to mum's fashion world
Wearing a leather jacket just like mum – minus the peaked shoulders featured on Gwen's – the one-year-old was enthralled by the models backstage preparing to hit the runway.
The mother-son team had flown over to the Big Apple from their LA home to unveil the fall collection, which featured military style jackets, skinny jeans, and futuristic-looking outerwear.
And it was a credit to the lady behind the collection that much of the audience failed to notice her, sitting on a stepladder at the back of the show. Instead their eyes were glued to the models showcasing the edgy collection.
Those in attendance included Kelly Osbourne, singer Patti Smith and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
And there was loud applause from all at the end of the presentation for 40-year-old-Gwen, who joined her models on stage to take a bow.