No-one wears tailoring quite like Jane Moore, and the Loose Women panellist nailed it on Monday morning when she found a gorgeous polka dot jumpsuit from Marks & Spencer. The journalist styled the long-sleeved, wide-legged all-in-one with a simple pair of white trainers, and we’ve well and truly fallen for the casual-yet-chic look.

A jumpsuit is one of the most versatile wardrobe buys around, and can be styled for work just as easily as weekends. Either add chic heels and accessories, or follow Jane’s lead with trainers and add a sling bag. This particular style is going straight on our wishlist thanks to its flattering wide-leg fit, and even better; it’s currently reduced in the sale. You’ll need to be quick if you want to shop online, though, as sizes are selling out fast:

Tie-neck jumpsuit, £17.50, M&S

If you prefer something a little more colourful, M&S’ floral print jumpsuit could be right up your street.

Floral jumpsuit, £14.50, M&S

We’re obsessed! Jane always knows how to style our dream casual looks and the star, like the rest of the Loose Women ladies, is styled by 'MotherShoppers' duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – who work closely with each panellist to choose outfits that they feel happy and comfortable in.

"It's helpful when panellists tell us what they want to wear," they previously told HELLO!. "They aren't actors and are themselves on the show so they have to feel comfortable with what they are wearing and for it to reflect their personalities. We can encourage them to try different things and new shapes but it's always easier when someone knows their own style," they explained.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.