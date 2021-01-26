Amanda Holden's retro thigh-split dress is a thing of beauty

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden was back to her best on Tuesday morning, sharing a strutting Boomerang video on Instagram to show off her latest outfit.

Looking gorgeous in her fine knit dress from Karen Millen, the star's fans quickly reacted to the post with their compliments on the glamorous daytime look.

MORE: Kate Middleton just recycled a Christmas dress in January, and it totally works

"She's giving sexy, vintage casual and I'm here for it," one wrote, with another adding: "Shantay you stay darling! You should be a guest judge on Drag Race with @michellevisage."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda stuts in her fine knit dress

The dress in question is Karen Millen's 'Ottoman Knit Stripe Maxi Dress', which features a keyhole neckline, fitted drop waist and two flirty leg splits. Even better, it's currently reduced to £141.75 from £189 in the brand's sale.

Fine knit dress, £141.75, Karen Millen

We're getting retro vibes from the striped maxi, which would look just as fabulous in the spring with trainers or sandals. Amanda teamed her look with a pair of striking thigh high boots and her hair styled in a bouncy blow-dry.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's latest This Morning outfit has a special meaning

It comes after the Britain's Got Talent judge kicked off the week by sharing a snap in an incredible ruffled gown on Monday morning.



Amanda rocked a fairytale gown on Monday

Amanda rocked the fairytale dress by Dubai-based designer Atelier Zuhra - which featured a sheer back panel, crystal embellishments and a voluminous skirt - to reveal the new floral doorway decorations at her home.

MORE: Pippa Middleton spotted in London in the cosiest Zara coat

"Happy blooming Monday," she wrote. "Couldn't bare taking my Christmas baubles down so @earlyhoursltd created this beautiful #spring doorway for us."

She also wore a gorgeous leather skirt at Heart Radio

Of course, the presenter's friends and fans also quickly commented on the photo, with her Heart Radio co-star Ashley Roberts writing: "Wow wow wow... gorgeous," and Jenni Falconer simply adding: "Stunning."

Later, Amanda also shared another gorgeous outfit with fans - rocking a leather skirt from French Connection for Monday's Heart Radio breakfast show.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.