Amanda Holden looks red hot in Karen Millen power dress

Another day, another top-notch outfit for the gorgeous Amanda Holden. The 50-year-old star wowed onlookers on Thursday morning, sporting an eye-catching red knitted dress from luxury high street store Karen Millen.

The fancy frock currently has a whopping fifty percent off - giving it a price tag of £70. The flowing design has an A-line cut and is of the midi variety. It's super skimming thanks to its belted waist, giving the blonde beauty a totally streamlined silhouette.

She added high heel shoes, tousled locks and a flawless face of makeup. Bravo!

WATCH: Amanda Holden struts in leather dress

The mother-of-two has become a total style icon in recent years; from high street dresses galore in the week for her role at Heart Radio, to her show-stopping numbers during the live shows of Britain's Got Talent - her wardrobe is firmly on the map.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in 2019, the ITV favourite said of her look: "Clothing is everything. It’s my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me."

Red-y for action, Amanda!

The man behind her professional looks is stylist Karl Willett, who previously gave HELLO! the lowdown on Amanda's wardrobe - telling us: " I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re-create these looks from the high street."

Knit Belted Midi Dress, £70, Karen Millen

The stylist - who also works with Kylie Minogue - added: " She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

