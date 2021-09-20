We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden brightened up our Monday morning in the dreamiest mini dress, showing off her golden glow and envious legs in the chic L.K. Bennett ensemble.

MORE: Amanda Holden's pescatarian diet: the TV star's daily meals revealed

Looking glamorous as ever for her Heart Breakfast stint, the stylish mother-of-two donned her 'Valentina' houndstooth print tweed dress with a pair of statement white heels from Emelia Wickstead.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden looks phenomenal in sparkly black dress

And can we just talk about Amanda's stunning dress? With its beautiful Italian blue and cream houndstooth print, contrast trim detail and gold nautical-style buttons, Amanda's dress left us swooning as she posed elegantly for a photo posted to her Instagram Story.

Letting the dress do the talking, the 50-year-old star kept her makeup minimal, sporting a rosy blush and nude lip while her glossy blonde locks fell to her shoulders.

Amanda rocked the stylish fit for her Heart Breakfast show

Luckily, Amanda's exact dress is still in stock in multiple sizes. Pair it with trainers on casual days or wedges when the sun shines to recreate her 'golden Holden' look.

Valentina Tweed Dress, £279, L.K. Bennett

As the summer draws to a close, we predict we'll be seeing lots of houndstooth on the shelves this season. Pair this timeless print with chunky boots and an oversized blazer for effortless style.

GET THE LOOK: Dog Tooth Frill Shift Dress, £19.99, New Look

Amanda recently opened up to HELLO! about how she stays in such amazing shape – and it's a tip we can all include in our daily diets.

The star, who is married to record producer Chris Hughes and is mum to girls Lexi and Hollie, is known for her love of running but she also has a very sensible approach to food.

READ: Exclusive: Amanda Holden reveals her diet secrets and favourite meal

Talking to us as an ambassador for Revive Collagen, Amanda exclusively revealed: "My grandmother would say, 'a little bit of everything does you good'. Enjoy the taste of a nice full Brie and a fatty old salty butter with massive lumps of sea salt in it. But just don't have it on everything every meal, put a bit on your jacket potato and then that's it for the day. So it's just enjoying those little treats."

Let's be honest, Amanda does look phenomenal!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.