Alex Jones stuns in slinky red dress for return to The One Show

Alex Jones is one busy woman. Not only has she just given birth to her beautiful baby daughter Annie, but she also returned to her TV presenter duties on Thursday night.

Appearing on The One Show, the star looked absolutely stunning in a slinky red dress from designer ME+EM. Sharing the look to her Instagram story, Alex wrote: "Thanks for all the messages tonight. Good to be back with the gang and to be able to introduce Annie. Dress is an oldie."

Alex Jones: Five style lessons

In the snap, the star could be seen posing in the lift in the bright red number, wearing her brunette hair in loose waves and sporting minimal makeup, showing off her natural beauty.

She paired the dress with black pointed heels and a dark burgundy manicure, looking oh-so-sophisticated to take to the screen.

Alex Jones looked stunning in the slinky red dress

Sadly, it seems that her exact dress is no longer available online, but not to fear, as we have sourced an amazing alternative so that you can recreate the look.

It's safe to say that viewers were delighted to see Alex back on the famous green sofa, however, things swiftly descended into chaos upon her return as the star accidentally broke the iconic seats apart while introducing guest Bruno Tonioli to the programme.

Alex had her co-host Harry Judd and the crew in stitches when she nearly fell through the sofa live on air.

The moment where Alex pulled apart the green sofa

"Now, let's welcome a dancer and presenter who is known for his passion and panache," the McFly star said as he introduced the Strictly judge onto the show. To which, Alex replied: "I love the word panache," whilst she leaned to one side and adjusted her seating position.

However, when she placed her hand on the end of the seat, it broke apart. "Oops, the sofa has come apart, ah I'm back for two seconds," she teased, while Harry quipped: "It's her first show back - apologies!"

