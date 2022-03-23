Amanda Holden dazzles in blazer dress and Barbie heels

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden is a veteran head turner. The Heart Radio host is queen of crafting incredible outfits and her latest ensemble is testament to her unparalleled style status. The 51-year-old wowed in colourful look behind the scenes of her radio show – and just wait until you see her shoes.

Amanda wowed fans wearing a sea green Karen Millen midi dress in a flattering military style, featuring button detailing, lapel collar, thigh split and tailored fit. The beloved radio star teamed the number with a pair of Barbie pink heels with a glistening plastic sheen from Steve Madden and wore her caramel hair down loose in a beachy bedhead style.

The mother-of-two opted for her signature glam beauty glow, consisting of dark brow, plenty of mascara and nude lip. She elegantly sipped on a can of water, showing off a fresh set of nude acrylic nails.

Amanda shared the snap on Instagram, alongside the caption: "#humpday mood," with a smiley emoji with love hearts.

Fans and friends adored the outfit and were quick to express their awe at Amanda's sartorial panache. "The green with the pink!", commented one followers with a fire emoji. Another added: " Those pink shoes though …" with a string of pink heart emojis, while a third penned: "Lovely colour combo!"

If you're after a dress like Amanda's, we've got you covered. Sadly, Amanda's actual dress is no longer available, but we've found a great lookalike that is sure to spice up your spring wardrobe. This limited edition tux pencil dress also boasts a sultry military style in a striking aqua hue.

Featuring sharp, structured fit, side slit detail, padded shoulders and single-breasted cropped blazer bodice, this dress will take you from day to night with its high voltage flourish.

Amanda recently put on a dazzling display in a silk green and white striped dress from L.K. Bennett with matching open-toe heels. Featuring pussy bow necktie, puff shoulders, long cuffed sleeves, oversized pearl buttons and a floaty midi skirt, the dress amplified Amanda's style sophistication to another level.

