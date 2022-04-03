Frankie Bridge celebrates baby news wearing amazing high street suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Saturday afternoon, the gorgeous Frankie Bridge looked stunning in a beautiful high street suit from Nasty Gal, as she headed to her friend's baby shower.

The star took to Instagram to share an amazing album of the day's events, which included a balloon arch, floral letters, a dazzling cake and lots of cute teddies! Frankie wrote: "Celebrating babies just makes me so happy! Especially when it’s one of your oldest friends first … so exciting! "

The mother-of-two looked super chic in her attire - a beige, oversized suit that looked seriously expensive. We were shocked to discover it's actually from online store Nasty Gal, and is priced pretty reasonably.

The brunette beauty's look was called 'The Oversized Pocket Single Breasted Blazer' which costs £55.20.

Frankie is a bonafide style icon these days, but it wasn't always that way. The singer previously told HELLO!: "When we first started in The Saturdays, we went to a premiere with all these dresses that just looked like bin bags," she explains. "Coloured bin bags with bows on. They were just horrendous! I knew they were horrendous at the time but we had no option and they were just awful and I don't know what we were thinking!"

Oversized Pocket Single Breasted Suit Blazer, £55.20, Nasty Gal

Frankie's fashion sense has now evolved, along with that of her husband Wayne Bridge, who she admitted to styling when they first got together in 2011.

"When I met him I went through his wardrobe and was like: 'What were you thinking? No, get rid of that.'" Frankie revealed. "What I always find funny is he had a white leather jacket. I don't know who he thought he was but a white leather jacket is not okay! He was like, 'No it will be good in the summer!' And I was like, 'No it has to go.'"

