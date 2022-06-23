Amanda Holden stuns with daring photo in floaty mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden sent fans wild on Thursday when she showed off her dancer's ability in a floaty mini dress.

The BGT star was seen modelling a sage green floral number from Oasis, boasting a modest neckline and a flirty hemline. The 51-year-old star struck a pose at the Heart Breakfast studios with one leg resting on a ballet-style barre, cheekily captioning the image: "At the bar again."

Amanda looked fabulous in her 'Trailing Flower Organza Mini Shirt Dress', which she styled with nude strappy heels.

Making the look her own, the presenter ditched the garment's loose waist-tie in favour of a mint green belt to cinch in the dress at the waist.

Amanda struck a cheeky pose in her Oasis dress

She wore her blonde hair down in a poker straight style and matched her bright lipstick to the pink floral print on the dreamy dress.

Amanda's frock is still in stock in all sizes, retailing for £60 at high street favourite Oasis. The button front, gently ballooned sleeves and fitted waist make it a winner for any summer events you might have coming up – it's ultra flattering and will suit all body types.

Trailing Flower Organza Mini Shirt Dress, £60, Oasis

Amanda has been serving up some serious looks all week; from her bold neon blazer dress to a kimono style frock, she's been giving fans serious workwear inspiration.

The mother-of-two – who raises daughters Hollie, 10, and Lexi, 16, with her husband Chris Hughes – previously revealed she only dresses to please herself and has vowed to never tone down her daring outfits. In fact, her own mother is her biggest fan!

The BGT star looked summer-ready in her frock

She told the Mirror at the time: "Mum said 'Ooh, let them talk. You look better than girls half your age. When my mum was 48 she wouldn’t have dared wear a mini skirt, because she’' of the era where you wouldn’t dare get your knees out if you were nearly 50.

"Whereas I look at Kylie and JLo and think, well if she's still doing it, I'm still doing it."

