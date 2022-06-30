Jane Moore serves up off-duty elegance in M&S shirt dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jane Moore owns a plethora of staple summer frocks – and her latest addition to her style inventory is particularly practical. The Loose Women host sashayed behind the scenes of the beloved daytime show looking effortless in a classic shirt dress from Marks and Spencer.

RELATED: Jane Moore channels Meghan Markle in royally chic denim dress

Jane, 60, stepped out in a khaki shirt midi dress by the British brand. Featuring a belted waistline, a classic collar, an autumnal hue, subtle side pockets, button-down detailing and relaxed linen fabric, the dress was a functional fashion statement.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Moore's husband was arrested hours before their wedding

The star wore her blonde hair down loose and straightened, letting her signature fringe shape her face. A radiant skin glow, a dusting of rosy blush and her go-to black eyeliner made for a striking on-screen beauty blend.

MORE: Loose Women's Jane Moore sparks reaction with new wedding photo!

Jane completed her outfit by slipping on a pair of pristine white sneakers for a casual off-duty vibe.

Jane sported a cool khaki shirt dress

She took to social media to share her latest look with her doting followers, alongside the caption: “Love a bit of khaki when I’m on manoeuvres…@marksandspencer @loosewomen @mothershoppers @donnamaylondon.”

Jane looked gorgeous in green

Fans were quick to gush over the presenter’s low-key ensemble. "You always looking fabulous gorgeous," one commented, as another said: "You look gorgeous.” A third penned: "Love a bit of khaki. You look great Jane," and a fourth mentioned: “That’s a great dress on you Jane."

If you agree, then why not treat yourself to a similar number? Sadly, Jane’s actual dress is no longer available to buy online, but we’ve found a great alternative.

Khaki Shirt Dress, £62 was £155, Jigsaw

SHOP NOW

Boasting a shirt collar with a button stand, deep cuffs, patch pockets and a multi-stitched belt for a versatile fit, this dress in an olive hue can be teamed with some white sneakers to craft a composed look.

READ: Frankie Bridge wows in the pettiest Zara dress

Jane recently sparked summer style envy in us all with another M&S look. She beamed in a pretty midi dress featuring puff sleeves, a midi length, a V-neckline, button-down detailing, a cinched waistline and delicate all-over bloom print in shades of crimson, cornflower blue and cream.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.