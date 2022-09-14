Amanda Holden's leather cut-out dress is everything

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden's fantastic wardrobe just keeps on giving. On Wednesday, the Britain's Got Talent star sashayed into the Heart Radio studios looking drop dead gorgeous in a plunging cut-out dress – and it's from the high street!

The mum of two opted for a leather, form-fitting, cap-sleeved frock. The plunging tie detail at the bust and the cut-out details at the waist showed off Amanda's wonderful figure. Incredibly, the fashionable-looking ivory dress is from the high street retailer Anthropologie. However, Amanda's accessories were far more decadent, she wore ivory high-heeled sandals and a stunning £3,450 bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shares hilarious mini dress malfunction

The 51-year-old star's bracelet was the 18k gold and mother of pearl design from the 'Vintage Alhambra' range, which has been worn by so many celebrities this summer including Abbey Clancy

Amanda wowed in her high-street frock

Fashion fans can never predict what the presenter will wear from one day to the next, but this faux leather dress could become a reliable autumn must-have. Wear it under a blazer or head out to a party. It is available to buy now for £165.

Eva Franco Mini Dress, £65, Anthropologie

If you are curious to see Amanda's beautiful Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet up close, it is available at Selfridges.

Amanda's decadent bracelet

Meanwhile, Amanda rocked a spotty moss green dress on Tuesday – and she looked fantastic.

As soon as Amanda debuted the figure-hugging pure silk dress, fans immediately recognised the 'Mathilde' polka dot dress by L.K.Bennett as a new spin on the Princess of Wales' go-to navy and white dress. However, unlike Kate's dress, Amanda's version featured dazzling crystal gemstones rather than buttons.

