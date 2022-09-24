﻿

Frankie Bridge wows in striking Mango dress - and the most amazing thigh-high boots

Frankie's Mango dress is flying off the shelves!

Frankie Bridge looked gorgeous on Friday as she stunned fans wearing a midi shirt dress in autumn's hottest colour.

The star wore the scarlet red dress from Mango for her return to the Loose Women panel - and viewers were quick to comment on the striking frock, which she teamed with a pair of glossy black thigh-high boots. So chic!

Thankfully, the dress is still available to shop, but you'll need to hurry if you love it - as it's selling out fast!

Knot detail shirt dress, £59.99, Mango

The shirt dress is so flattering with its thigh slit and knot front, which cinches the waist perfectly for the most feminine silhouette. We recommend teaming it with a pair of boots and a long coat for an effortless autumn daywear look, or opt for a pair of strappy heels and a leather jacket for a glam evening ensemble.

If you love Frankie's boots too, we've found a similar pair that will instantly elevate any outfit. 

High-heeled knee high boots, £60, ASOS

Taking to Instagram to share her latest look, the former Saturdays singer wrote: "Finally back with the ladies again… and my first @loosewomen with an audience!!!" 

Fans instantly headed to the comments to express their love for the red frock. One wrote: "Love this dress sooo much!" Another added: "Gorgeous dress and I absolutely love your boots!"

It's not the first time that the mum-of-two has turned heads with her breathtaking outfits. The star recently wowed in a black cut-out Nobody's Child dress, and a £40 green H&M dress that's just perfect for holidays.

