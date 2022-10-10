Amanda Holden looks unreal in statement boots and velvet mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Amanda Holden took her shoe game up a notch on Monday morning, and fans just weren't prepared for it. Having already swapped her stilettos for her hiking boots, the ITV star's new thigh-high ensemble was a revelation.

The 51-year-old Britain's Got Talent Judge took to Instagram with a series of striking poses. She was pictured perching on a desk at the Heart Radio studios wearing the most fantastic thigh-high burgundy suede high-heeled L.K.Bennett boots. Amanda styled the long boots with a pretty, rose print mini dress in hues of burgundy, plum and gold. The fun-loving star also took to her Instagram Stories with a very cheeky and pun-filled video outlining her look.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden details her thigh-high boot ensemble with a cheeky pantomime pun

While Amanda talked her 1.8 million strong Instagram fanbase through her outfit, she couldn't resist making a reference to the classic pantomime Dick Wittington. "Happy Monday, today after doing three peaks I felt like I had to be very feminine, and I needed to switch it up a bit so I'm wearing a pantomime thigh boot '20 miles to London and still no sign of Dick!' And this beautiful autumnal dress from Karen Millen. The colours in it are sensational," she said.

Amanda's splendid berry red boots

Amanda's recent Three Peaks Challenge endeavour must still be on her mind as she also posted a photograph with the caption: "These boots were made were made for walking, but I am definitely not going anywhere", with a crying with laughter and mountain emoji.

Amanda reveals her high-street wares

The mum-of-two's fans agreed that Amanda's boots were too nice for walking in, with one fan replying: "Naaa! These boots were made for making your legs look stunning!" Another fan encouragingly added: "Looking fabulous, 'Amanda the Mountain Conqueror'".

Amanda's entire outfit was a clear hit, with a third follower writing: "Wow Amanda, you look absolutely stunning but you always do… Love that dress and your burgundy suede thigh boots are awesome."

If you love Amanda's floaty mini dress then you can get the look in the Karen Millen sale for £116, reduced from £145. Karen Millen also has boots that look just like Amanda's, priced at £319.20 reduced from £399.

Lydia Millen Photographic Print Wrap Dress, now £116, was £145, Karen Millen

Suede Over The Knee Boots, Berry, now £319.20, was £399, Karen Millen

Only last Thursday, Amanda swapped her stilettos for a pair of walking boots as she took part in the Three Peaks Challenge in which participants attempt to climb the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours.

Amanda's major outfit change

The TV and radio presenter documented her journey on Instagram, treating her fanbase to a series of candid updates, including a major outfit overhaul: "Today I'm wearing this fabulous waterproof outdoor gear from @cotswoldoutdoor! #snowdon" she wrote on Instagram as she donned hiking boots, black leggings, a red puffer jacket and completed the look with a matching red hat and hiking sticks. Amanda always steps up for the occasion!

