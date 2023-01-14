Meghan Markle has nailed the laid-back look with her £90 Nike leggings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle is known for being able to switch it up between glam and casual looks, and the Harry & Meghan documentary gave us so many stylish ensembles to be envious of.

One laid-back outfit that we particularly loved was in the final episode of the six-part Netflix series, in which Meghan looks effortlessly cool in a pair of black Nike yoga leggings, as she enjoyed a hike with her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan's exact style of leggings may be out of stock, but we've found a similar version that we need for our wardrobe.

High Waisted 7/8 Leggings, £89.95, Nike

Instagram user @meghansclosetchronicles identified the Nike leggings to be the 7/8 Boutique Skin Ventilated Yoga Leggings. While Meghan's exact pair are out of season, the Nike Zenvy 7/8 leggings look so comfortable with a high-waisted design and lightweight fabric.

The stretchy design makes the leggings perfect for walking, hiking, or cycling - with a drop-in inside pocket for storing your phone or keys while still getting the streamlined look.

Meghan and Prince Harry were seen enjoying a hike together in episode six of the documentary

It's not just Meghan's casual hiking look that Netflix viewers loved from the documentary. The mother-of-two surprised royal fans by sporting a Marks & Spencer striped beach dress during episode four of the show, which she teamed with a pair of white sneakers and a beach hat.

The 41-year-old also stunned in a khaki bodycon dress while she was pregnant during the show's sixth episode - and ASOS has an identical version in stock.

Hurry! Snap up Meghan's comfy Nike leggings before they sell out.

