Amanda Holden looks flawless in tiny red silk chemise

Hollie Brotherton
Amanda Holden wowed fans with her Valentine’s outfit - a silky red chemise from Boux Avenue. Shop the look for just £25.
Amanda Holden’s Instagram is full of stunning outfit photos, but her latest look had jaws dropping.
The 51-year-old TV star looked divine in a silky red chemise with lace detail and a delicate gold necklace. She wore her hair curled and glowy makeup with a smokey eye, completing the romantic aesthetic by carrying a gold drinks tray and two glasses of champagne. Valentine’s Day goals, we think you’ll agree.
Sharing the picture to Instagram, Amanda wrote: “Happy Friday! Slipping into something a little more comfortable for the weekend. No matter if you’re all loved up or a singleton, try and pop something new into the top drawer this #valentinesday to make you feel your confident best.”
The best bit? You can shop Amanda's Valentine's look at Boux Avenue, and it’s just £25. The chemise is available in sizes 6-18 and you can choose from red or pink, both finished with a contrasting lace trim. It features a figure-skimming cut in a mini length and a sexy side split.
Maisie satin contrast chemise, £25, Boux Avenue
Whoever you're spending Valentine’s Day with, upgrading your nightwear is guaranteed to make you feel your absolute best.
Prefer a cami set? Boux Avenue also has one available in the same fabrics and colours. We’ll be wearing ours right through to summer.
NOW SHOP:
23 sexy underwear sets to treat yourself - and your partner - to
17 best pyjamas for women 2023
11 stylish Valentine’s Day dresses to fall in love with
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.