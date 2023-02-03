﻿

Amanda Holden looks flawless in tiny red silk chemise

Amanda’s Valentine’s outfit is still available to shop

Amanda Holden’s Instagram is full of stunning outfit photos, but her latest look had jaws dropping.

The 51-year-old TV star looked divine in a silky red chemise with lace detail and a delicate gold necklace. She wore her hair curled and glowy makeup with a smokey eye, completing the romantic aesthetic by carrying a gold drinks tray and two glasses of champagne. Valentine’s Day goals, we think you’ll agree.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Sharing the picture to Instagram, Amanda wrote: “Happy Friday! Slipping into something a little more comfortable for the weekend. No matter if you’re all loved up or a singleton, try and pop something new into the top drawer this #valentinesday to make you feel your confident best.”

The best bit? You can shop Amanda's Valentine's look at Boux Avenue, and it’s just £25. The chemise is available in sizes 6-18 and you can choose from red or pink, both finished with a contrasting lace trim. It features a figure-skimming cut in a mini length and a sexy side split.

Maisie satin contrast chemise, £25, Boux Avenue

SHOP NOW

Whoever you're spending Valentine’s Day with, upgrading your nightwear is guaranteed to make you feel your absolute best.

Prefer a cami set? Boux Avenue also has one available in the same fabrics and colours. We’ll be wearing ours right through to summer.

NOW SHOP:

23 sexy underwear sets to treat yourself - and your partner - to

17 best pyjamas for women 2023

11 stylish Valentine’s Day dresses to fall in love with

