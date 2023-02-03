Amanda Holden looks flawless in tiny red silk chemise

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden’s Instagram is full of stunning outfit photos, but her latest look had jaws dropping.

The 51-year-old TV star looked divine in a silky red chemise with lace detail and a delicate gold necklace. She wore her hair curled and glowy makeup with a smokey eye, completing the romantic aesthetic by carrying a gold drinks tray and two glasses of champagne. Valentine’s Day goals, we think you’ll agree.

Sharing the picture to Instagram, Amanda wrote: “Happy Friday! Slipping into something a little more comfortable for the weekend. No matter if you’re all loved up or a singleton, try and pop something new into the top drawer this #valentinesday to make you feel your confident best.”

The best bit? You can shop Amanda's Valentine's look at Boux Avenue, and it’s just £25. The chemise is available in sizes 6-18 and you can choose from red or pink, both finished with a contrasting lace trim. It features a figure-skimming cut in a mini length and a sexy side split.

Maisie satin contrast chemise, £25, Boux Avenue

Whoever you're spending Valentine’s Day with, upgrading your nightwear is guaranteed to make you feel your absolute best.

Prefer a cami set? Boux Avenue also has one available in the same fabrics and colours. We’ll be wearing ours right through to summer.

NOW SHOP:

