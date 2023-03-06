Frankie Bridge wows in figure-hugging midi dress - and it’s just £22

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

After a little hiatus, Frankie Bridge made a return to Instagram with #FrankiesFaves on Sunday, sharing her favourite high street buys.

From statement midi skirts to striped co-ords, the 34-year-old TV star proved yet again she always finds the best pieces, but it was a bargain ribbed knit dress from New Look that went straight in our baskets.

Frankie returned with #FrankiesFaves on Sunday

The versatile midi dress has a sleeveless, slim-fit cut with stylish side splits and features a cosy knit finish. Spring is all about layering and this is the perfect capsule piece as it can be paired with oversized blazers, cardigans and leather jackets until the weather warms up.

We love the neutral mink shade of Frankie’s dress but it also comes in black, khaki or pale blue. Available in sizes 6-22, it currently retails for just £22.49 and it’s selling super fast, so don’t wait around.

Mink ribbed knit sleeveless midi dress, £22.49, New Look

Frankie looked amazing wearing hers in a mirror selfie and captioned the post: "I’ll get so much wear from this one! Layer with a blazer/leather jacket. Pair with trainers or with some strappy heels and jewellery for a dressier look!"

From styling with white trainers and chunky sandals for the new season to strappy heels and leather boots for evening ensembles, this must-have midi will be one of the most hardworking pieces in your wardrobe.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.