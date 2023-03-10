Frankie Bridge shares her comfy & chic school run outfit - and it’s so affordable

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge is never one to sleep on sharing a must-have high street piece and this time it’s her school run outfit.

The Loose Women presenter, 34, shares two sons with husband Wayne Bridge and says she gets lots of questions on Instagram asking what she wears when she picks them up from school.

The ultra relatable star is all about a tracksuit and answered with a video of herself wearing a tonal cream two-piece with lookalikes of the Birkenstock Boston clogs, a baseball cap and a green bomber jacket.

Frankie Bridge says she wears a New Look tracksuit on the school run

She captioned the Instagram post: ‘You asked me what I wear on the school run… here it is! Always comfortable and easy, but still makes me feel put together and ready for the day! Links on my story.’

The cosy tracksuit is from high street favourite New Look and you can shop the hoodie for £19.99 while the joggers cost just £18.99. Made from super soft jersey fabric, they both have pockets and are cut to a regular fit, so size up if you prefer a slightly oversized look.

Pocket front hoodie, £19.99, New Look

Jersey cuff joggers, £19.99, New Look

Available in sizes XS - XL and 6-22, they come in 13 different colours from chic cream to bold hot pink.

Wear the matching colours together with a fresh pair of trainers and Frankie's bomber jacket or a longline coat, for an off-duty outfit to look instantly put together.

Olive zip-up bomber jacket, £39.99, New Look

NOW SHOP:

Frankie Bridge just wore the perfect striped collared sweater - and it’s now on sale

Frankie Bridge amazes in the most waist-cinching satin jumpsuit

Frankie Bridge wows in figure-hugging midi dress - and it’s just £22

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.