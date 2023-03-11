Frankie Bridge looks red hot in figure-flattering belted jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge never fails to amaze us with her stylish looks, this time delighting fans in a bold red belted jumpsuit that's just perfect for the new season.

The Loose Women star looked absolutely stunning in the figure-flattering Mango jumpsuit, in a bright red shade with a lightly pleated trouser.

The sleeveless jumpsuit features a lapel V-neck collar, with an adjustable belt that pulls in at the waist to create an ultra-flattering silhouette. The stylish one-piece is available in red and black in sizes XXS-4XL, but it's selling out fast…

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Belted wrap jumpsuit, £59.99, Mango

Sharing the look as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves on her Instagram stories, the former The Saturdays singer posed in front of her mirror wearing the stylish one-piece. Frankie's brunette locks were styled in her signature loose waves with perfectly framed her face, showing a glimpse of her glam makeup look consisting of a soft pink eyeshadow and a touch of highlighter.

Frankie captioned the photo: "Love his for a pop of colour for spring."

Jumpsuits are trending for 2023, and we can totally see why Frankie is also a fan of the versatile style. The 34-year-old most recently dazzled fans in her elegant black satin jumpsuit from Karen Millen - and it's currently on sale.

The mum-of-two's bright one-piece is the perfect spring wardrobe staple, as it can be dressed up with heels for an evening wear look, or pare it back with white trainers for an effortlessly chic ensemble.

We'll be seeing you at the checkout!

NOW SHOP

15 best occasion jumpsuits to wear for spring

Frankie Bridge wows in figure-hugging midi dress - and it’s just £22

Frankie Bridge swears by the top-rated Cloud Nine hair straighteners - and the reviews are glowing

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.