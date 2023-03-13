Amanda Holden wows in head-to-toe hot pink outfit and we're obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden was a vision as she stepped out in head-to-toe hot pink on Monday morning.

The 52-year-old presenter arrived at the Heart Radio studios wearing a bright pink Sosandar blouse and matching wide-leg trousers by Princess Kate favourite ME+EM.

Committing to the theme she accessorised with a pair of Barbie pink stiletto heels, a matching pink handbag and a pink longline blazer thrown on over the statement outfit.

Amanda wears Sosandar and ME+EM to host Heart Radio

Taking to Instagram Stories, Amanda posted a video to share her look with her 1.2 million followers. "Oh my goodness, good morning. It is Monday and I just decided to wear fuchsia pink,” said the mum-of-two. "This is a gorgeous top from Sosandar and these are from ME+EM. Normally I have to have trousers taken up but these are actually a really good length."

Amanda’s coveted tailored wide-leg trousers are sadly almost sold, but we’ve found very similar styles at Reiss and Whistles.

Reiss Crista trousers, £178, Selfridges

Fran pleat front trousers, £129, Whistles

Nobody’s Child also has an affordable lookalike pair for £55 that's still available in every size.

Frankie kick flare trousers, £55, Nobody's Child

The Sosandar blouse is still available to shop online for £49. Featuring a neck-tie detail and blouson sleeves, the 70s-inspired piece would look amazing worn with wide-leg jeans or matching trousers like Amanda for a stylish tonal outfit.

Hot pink tie neck blouse, £49, Sosandar

It looks like Barbiecore is going nowhere for the new spring/summer 2023 season.

NOW SHOP:

Amanda Holden is a vision in tweed two-piece as she makes hilarious confession

Amanda Holden is a tangerine dream in slinky top and heels

24 hot pink fashion pieces we love for the new season

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.