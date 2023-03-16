Frankie Bridge shows off £32 leather skirt and says it's an amazing dupe for £600 designer version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge is becoming a total style icon, and her latest fashion find is guaranteed to sell out.

The Loose Women star showed off her new leather midi skirt, comparing the River Island buy to the designer Nanushka piece. Frankie's £32 version is almost identical to the high-end style, and it's currently reduced in the sale.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Faux leather tie waist midi skirt, £32 (WAS £42), River Island

Frankie's skirt is selling out fast, but thankfully River Island has another version that's so similar - and it's also on sale!

Leather midi skirt, £28 (WAS £43), River Island

Midi skirts are everywhere right now, and Frankie's leather number is the perfect staple for the new season. Featuring a high-waisted design with a split hem and a flattering waist tie, we think it will make the ultimate day-to-night piece.

Frankie Bridge floored fans in leather for the Attitude Awards in 2022

The skirt can be styled in so many different ways, and recommend glamming it up with a long sleeve top and heels for a smart evening look, or opt for a cropped jumper and a pair of chunky boots for an effortlessly chic daywear style.

The mum-of-two took to her Instagram stories to share her latest find with her followers. She wrote: "An AMAZING Nanushka (around £600) dupe for £32!!!"

Frankie shared a snap of her new skirt with her Instagram followers

Frankie's extensive wardrobe is definitely one to envy, and the star regularly shows off her top fashion picks on Instagram with her weekly #FrankiesFaves. Just recently, the 34-year-old showed off her red-hot Mango jumpsuit that's just perfect for spring, along with her figure-hugging £22 ribbed midi dress.

It's not just glam evening styles in her wardrobe though, Frankie also had fans rushing to New Look last week to pick up her comfortable tracksuit that she wears for the school run - and we can't wait to see what she wears next!

NOW SHOP

The leather skirt is a winter wardrobe staple - here are 17 of the best to shop now

Frankie Bridge amazes in the most waist-cinching satin jumpsuit

Frankie Bridge swears by the top-rated Cloud Nine hair straighteners - and the reviews are glowing

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.