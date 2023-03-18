Frankie Bridge's slinky black bodycon dress is £20 in the sale - run, don't walk

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Frankie Bridge looks great in everything she wears, but her figure-flattering black bodycon dress may be one of her best looks yet - and the gorgeous maxi has just been reduced by 50% in the sale.

The Loose Women star previously shared a stunning photo of herself in the slinky number, with fans rushing to River Island to pick up the one-shoulder dress immediately. Now, Frankie's LBD has been reduced from £43 to just £20 - and it's guaranteed to sell out.

One-shoulder bodycon dress, £20 (WAS £43), River Island

The River Island frock features an asymmetric neckline, with a one-shoulder fit and a flattering knot panel at the front. We recommend teaming the showstopping dress with a pair of pastel-coloured heels to elevate the glam look, or opt for a pair of trending ballet flats for an effortlessly stylish finish.

Frankie posed in the high-street dress last year

Frankie showed off the fitted dress on Instagram as part of her #FrankiesFaves, where the star shares a carousel of her top fashion picks with her followers. The 34-year-old captioned the photo: "This doesn't look like much on the hanger…but on! It looks and feels so expensive! And guess what?! It's comfy too!"

The former The Saturdays singer also had fans rushing to River Island earlier this week after revealing that she had found the ultimate designer dupe. Frankie showed off her £28 leather midi skirt that looked just like the £450 Nanushka piece - and for a fraction of the price.

We predict Frankie's figure-hugging LBD will fly off the shelves - so shop it now before it sells out!

