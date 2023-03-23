Alex Jones looks a vision on Instagram in gorgeous baby blue suit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Looking as stylish as ever, Alex Jones left her Instagram followers in awe on Wednesday after sharing a reel of herself wearing a gorgeous, light blue suit as prepared to launch her new show Reunion Hotel - a heartwarming five-part series in which loved ones are reunited with eachother, airing on 6 April.

The chic ensemble comes as no surprise to us considering the 46-year-old television star always hits the mark with her fashion choices. And we can confidently say that this tailored suit is one of her best looks yet.

Alex looks fab snapping a selfie in the spring-ready suit

Her Instagram followers were clearly in agreement over the fab outfit, with one commenting: "You look great", and others eagerly enquiring where the gorgeous suit is from. And luckily for these followers, we have tracked it down!

SHOP NOW: Trouser suits are huge for 2023 - these are the 22 suits to wear for any occasion

Get The Look

Longline boyfriend blazer, £325, Me+Em

Tailored trousers, £195, Me+Em

The suit is from Me+Em and is in stock in all sizes from UK 4-16 - result! As well as this, the suit is sold as separates, meaning if the full tailored look isn’t your style, you can mix and match between the blazer and trousers - both working just as well on their own as smart, spring staples.

