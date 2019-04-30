Top Toile! The fashion print Meghan Markle made cool again Meghan called it - and now we can't get enough...

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. Yes, we know the drill, flowers can be predictable - just ask Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada. But this season, we are pleased to tell you that it's all about toile. Officially 'Toile de Jouy' which, for those of you who don't know, means 'cloth from Jouy' and it's a type of print which features complex vignettes scattered over the cloth. All you really need to know is that It's the print du jour right now and you can thank the Duchess of Sussex, who wore the pretty print last year to a wedding, and ever since, the dreamy style just hasn't gone away.

£3,500, Dior

Kicking off with Dior - who could seriously resist this bag?The iconic saddle bag is classic shape that's had a serious makeover. We love the structured shape, gold strap and of course, the A-list celeb following..

£15, Primark

On a budget? You are going to love this adorable £15 sundress from Primark. With its crisp linen texture and pale blue detail, it will take you from the office straight to the beach.

£24.99, In The Style

Fashion blogger Lorna Luxe has dropped a sellout collection with In The Style this spring, and this statement top in the chic porcelain print is a surprising fashion gem. With its high neck and tie back, it should be teamed with jeans, killer heels and an extra dose of sass.

£59.00, Oasis

This belted frock has C-H-I-C written all over it. The structured shape, cap sleeves and impossibly stylish belted waist is waiting to be taken out to dinner.

£16, Marks & Spencer

OK, this chemise is officially too pretty for bed, but hey ho, if you rocked this, at least you'd be sleepover ready, right?

£32.00, Phase Eight @ NEXT

If you want to turn up the toile but don't want to go overboard, this adorable T-shirt is the ideal number to team with your fave denim jeans.

£36.00, Oasis

Having a mini skirt like this one hanging in your wardrobe gives you the perfect excuse to get your pins out! We love the paper-bag waist and button-up front.

£99.99, Twinset @ Zalando

Add a splash of toile into your outfit with a simple scarf. Tie around your neck with a crew T-shirt, attach to your tote or even tie it in your hair; the list of possibilities is endless…

£15.99, New Look

Have you ever seen anything as cute as this cami? The perfect summer staple, it's made from linen and is easy to throw in your case, ready for that stylish vacay…

£20, Next

This frock was made for sunny days - team with a pair of gladiator sandals and denim jacket for total Sienna Miller off-duty vibes.