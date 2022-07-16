Lady Amelia Windsor enchants in sustainable midi slip dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Amelia Windsor has carefully honed her skills as a mindful dresser. The 26-year-old champions a sustainable approach to fashion and often steps out in ethically sourced, archival or vintage pieces. During a mystical forest retreat in the English countryside, Lady Amelia captured attention as she wore a beautiful sustainably source slip dress by Everlane.

Lady Amelia looked refined in the square neck midi dress, which featured a muted coffee-coloured hue, a loose, relaxed fit, simple strap detailing and wrinkle-resistant, drapey Japanese GoWeave fabric.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor Style File

She fully embraced her spiritual woodland getaway, going barefoot and accessorising with minimalist gold jewellery and a large silk scrunchie worn on her wrist.

The Edinburgh University graduate wore her sandy tresses down loose, opting for a fresh-faced, makeup-free appearance.

The society sweetheart and fashion industry muse took to social media to share her look and relaxing retreat experience with friends and followers online. She captioned the wholesome post: " Such a special and fascinating full moon and forest retreat with @forestbathingsussex. "

Lady Amelia looked beautiful in the chocolate slip

"Exploring the power of, and our connection to the forest and the moon and the many health benefits of forest bathing. Originating in Japan(shinrin-yoku) as an antidote to urban life and technology and to encourage people to reconnect and protect the world’s forests. An absolute treat of a retreat, thank you so much."

The star's followers adored the images and her lowkey outfit. "What you do is amazing," one said, while another commented: "Sounds wonderfully revitalising."

If you'd like to emulate Lady Amelia's chocolate-infused aesthetic, then you're in luck as her frock is still available to buy online.

The Japanese GoWeave Slip Dress, £109, Everlane

Why not also try this elegant alternative?

Open Back Flared Long Dress, £189, Oséree

Or, if you're keen on adopting a sustainable method of shopping, HURR are offering a stunning lookalike to rent for special occasions.

Cocoa Dress, £31 - £61, HURR

Lady Amelia recently exuded vintage charm in a vivid green waistcoat. She looked radiant in a corduroy waistcoat featuring a vibrant apple green hue, vertical ribbed darting effect, button-down detailing, a sage green lining and a classic sleeveless silhouette.

She teamed the statement piece, hailing from London-based label Yolke, with a charcoal-hued slip dress with a simple strappy cut

