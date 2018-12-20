Hurry – Markle's black ASOS maternity dress is back in stock! Race you to the checkout

Meghan Markle caused an online frenzy when she stepped out in a black maternity dress from online retailer ASOS. Meghan wore the £38 frock in New Zealand, during her and husband Prince Harry's three-week royal tour back in October. Naturally, it quickly sold out but we have good news – its back in stock! In ALL sizes, from size 6-20!

The dress is a great staple for fellow mums-to-be, as it's one of ASOS' most flattering shapes; the 'wiggle' cut features a scoop neck and short cuff sleeves along with an empire waistline, perfect for accommodating all baby bumps, no matter the trimester. When Meghan wore the dress, she teamed it with a Karen Walker trench coat in a check print and a pair of Sarah Flint pumps. Her look was a hit with royal fashion fans and the style set alike, praised for its simplicity and the fact she was wearing such an affordable dress. It'd be a great wardrobe staple to see you through all manner of events from parties to dinners to office do's.

ASOS Maternity Wiggle Dress, £38

Meghan's maternity style is going from strength to strength; earlier this week, she looked blooming marvellous in a chic floral dress. Visiting the Royal Variety Charity's residential nursing and care home, Brinsworth House, the Duchess of Sussex wore a £1,002 Brock Collection printed dress and a £450 grey coat by Soia. Just a day later, Meghan attended the Queen's annual Christmas lunch in a black ruffle neck dress by Erdem, a piece she first wore in 2015.

