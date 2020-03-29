Meghan Markle's favourite tote comes in three gorgeous colours - and we want them all The Duchess has a fabulous bag collection

The Duchess of Sussex turned heads back in 2017 as she attended the Invictus Games in Toronto with then-boyfriend Prince Harry. It was the couple's first public appearance together, and Meghan made sure she left a lasting impression with her chic, off-duty outfit. The former Suits actress wore blue jeans, a crisp white shirt and pumps, but did you notice her gorgeous bag?

Leather tote, £151, Everlane

Made from Italian leather, the oversized tote from Everlane was the perfect size to fit all of Meghan's essentials in - we can't help but wonder what she needed that would warrant a bag of that size! While she chose the large tan version, it also comes in a smaller size for a more portable accessory, as well as black and taupe colours. All three colourways are available to buy online for £151, despite the fact the website states they traditionally retail for £344 - that's quite a price difference!

Meghan and Harry were pictured together at the Invictus Games in 2017

Meanwhile, the smaller 'Day Square tote' comes in black and tan for £142. We all know a good quality leather handbag is a wardrobe essential, so it's worth investing in a piece that can take you through multiple seasons. However, it unfortunately doesn't come with the cute fluffy koala toy that was wrapped around the Duchess' handle.

WATCH: Meghan Markle's fashion transformation over the years

Since that memorable first appearance with Harry, Meghan has continued to make royal fans green with envy with her extensive collection of designer totes, from Gucci mini bags to Mulberry shoulder bags. The royal stunned onlookers on Christmas Day in 2019 wearing top-to-toe Victoria Beckham, including the cutest VB Powder Box bag, and we are still not over the unusual cream knot bag she carried for a surprise visit to a school during her final royal engagements in the UK. Most of the bags Meghan wears become instant sell-outs, so it's good news that the Everlane one is still in stock. But with the 'Meghan effect' causing mass spikes in sales, we imagine this could easily change if she is pictured carrying the tote again in the future.

