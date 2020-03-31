During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to South Africa in September 2019, Meghan wowed with her perfectly put-together tour wardrobe, but there was one item of shoes that were particularly memorable. Meghan stunned fans by swapping her usual skyscraper heels for comfortable flats - not that we can blame her considering her packed schedule meant she was on her feet all day. And they are now available to buy in four different colours for just £89 in the sale.

Meghan wore the red pair for a visit to an art studio in Johannesburg

The brunette beauty clearly loves her Everlane 'Editor' shoes, as she has the sling-backs in not one but two different colours which she wore just days apart on her trip. As she arrived in Cape Town with husband Prince Harry and baby Archie Harrison, she nailed casual airport chic in a lovely light grey coat, white jeans and the nude Everlane flats, while she rocked the bright red version of the shoes with a nautical blue dress from Aritzia's in-house label, Wilfred for a visit to an art studio in Johannesburg. The website states: "This slingback flat features a sharp, pointed toe and a low vamp - perfect for getting every look on point." They certainly worked a treat for Meghan!

While the beige pair is unfortunately no longer available, the cheerful 'Persimmon' hue is still in stock, as well as black, mustard and rose pink colourways, all made from 100 per cent Italian suede. A colour for every occasion, if you ask us! While they usually retail for £127, Everlane is giving shoppers the opportunity to get between 20 and 30 per cent off, meaning you choose how much you pay, with prices starting at £89.

Suede sling-backs, was £127 now £89, Everlane

Explaining the price difference, Everlane said: "Sometimes we love a design so much that we overproduce it. We’re getting better at predicting demand, but to move overstock on selected items, we’re letting you choose what you pay. Enjoy." But you'll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on a pair, as the 'Meghan effect' combined with the bargain price tag means they're unlikely to remain in stock for long.

