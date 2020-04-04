Remember the Duchess of Sussex's beautiful International Women's Day outfit? Meghan looked gorgeous in her tweed jacket from Me+Em, but she also wowed us with her unique new handbag. The on-trend knotted accessory came from London-based Korean designer Rejina Pyo - who was put firmly on the fashion map by Meghan, since the bag sold out everywhere! But, if you can't stretch to the £323 price tag, Mango has come to your rescue with a super similar style.

Meghan carried her new Rejina Pyo handbag on International Women's Day

The brand's 'Small Knot Bag' costs £19.99, though it's currently reduced to just £15.99 in a special promotion - and it bears an uncanny resemblance to Meghan's statement accessory. With a bow handle and modern 'scrunched' style, we'd say you can definitely get the Duchess look for less with this high-street buy! It comes in a pale mint green or classic black and would be a welcome addition to any spring wardrobe, we reckon.

Small Knot Bag, £15.99, Mango

While Meghan's outfit from her feminist engagement quickly sold out, her chic jacket from British brand Me + Em recently came back into stock in a few sizes - but flew off the virtual shelves again! The label did recently confirm that the tailored piece would be fully restocked in May, so mark your diary.

Cream jacket, £295, ME+EM

The Duchess completed her International Women's Day look with classic black trousers and a pair of two-tone heels by Jennifer Chamandi, a designer also loved by her close friend Amal Clooney. It was certainly one of our favourite outfits from her landmark London trip, which saw her complete her final official engagements as a member of the royal family.

