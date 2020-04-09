Fiona Ward
Remember Meghan Markle's gorgeous head to toe green outfit for her trip to Sussex in 2018? Her & Other Stories silk shirt is back in stock, and totally affordable
Remember the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's landmark trip to their namesake county back in October 2018? Meghan paid her first visit to Sussex wearing a beautiful green pencil skirt and blouse, which quickly became one of her go-to outfit formulas as a royal. Plus it was one of the first times we saw the Duchess rock an item from the high street in her royal wardrobe - a pretty silk & Other Stories Shirt, costing £95. It flew from the shelves, of course, but it's now back in stock nearly two years later!
Looking gorgeous in green during a visit to Sussex
The 'Straight Fit Silk Shirt' is made in a gorgeous forest green shade, and Meghan tucked it into a matching leather pencil skirt from another royal-favourite designer, BOSS - accessorising with her nude Stuart Weitzmann 'Legend' heels, Gabriela Hearst 'Nina' bag and Missoma jewellery.
MORE: Kate Middleton shows off chic at-home style in bold Zara jumper
Straight Fit Silk Shirt, £95, & Other Stories
We reckon you'll have to hurry if you want to snap up this royally-approved top, since it's already low in stock in one size. Perhaps we'll even see Meghan wearing it again soon - the silky shirt would look just as gorgeous with a pair of her favourite skinny jeans, right?
MORE: Meghan Markle's best casual looks for lockdown style inspiration
Plenty of Meghan's favourite fashion pieces from her royal wardrobe are still available to buy - and earlier in April, it was revealed that one of her iconic dresses has gone on sale at a big discount. The Black Halo number that she wore just a month before her royal wedding has been reduced from £323 to £226 - and fans are rushing to buy it.
WATCH: Harry and Meghan's visit to Sussex in 2018
The former actress wore the classic, asymmetric 'Jackie O' (so-called because of its classic design) midi to the Royal Aeronautical Society in central London in April 2018, and it quickly became a memorable look. Which are your favourite outfits from Meghan's royal career?
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.