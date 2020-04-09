Meghan Markle's gorgeous green & Other Stories shirt is finally back in stock, and totally affordable This beautiful royal outfit is a fan favourite

Remember the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's landmark trip to their namesake county back in October 2018? Meghan paid her first visit to Sussex wearing a beautiful green pencil skirt and blouse, which quickly became one of her go-to outfit formulas as a royal. Plus it was one of the first times we saw the Duchess rock an item from the high street in her royal wardrobe - a pretty silk & Other Stories Shirt, costing £95. It flew from the shelves, of course, but it's now back in stock nearly two years later!

Looking gorgeous in green during a visit to Sussex

The 'Straight Fit Silk Shirt' is made in a gorgeous forest green shade, and Meghan tucked it into a matching leather pencil skirt from another royal-favourite designer, BOSS - accessorising with her nude Stuart Weitzmann 'Legend' heels, Gabriela Hearst 'Nina' bag and Missoma jewellery.

Straight Fit Silk Shirt, £95, & Other Stories

We reckon you'll have to hurry if you want to snap up this royally-approved top, since it's already low in stock in one size. Perhaps we'll even see Meghan wearing it again soon - the silky shirt would look just as gorgeous with a pair of her favourite skinny jeans, right?

Plenty of Meghan's favourite fashion pieces from her royal wardrobe are still available to buy - and earlier in April, it was revealed that one of her iconic dresses has gone on sale at a big discount. The Black Halo number that she wore just a month before her royal wedding has been reduced from £323 to £226 - and fans are rushing to buy it.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan's visit to Sussex in 2018

The former actress wore the classic, asymmetric 'Jackie O' (so-called because of its classic design) midi to the Royal Aeronautical Society in central London in April 2018, and it quickly became a memorable look. Which are your favourite outfits from Meghan's royal career?

