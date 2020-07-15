Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s royal faves are 80% off in the Matches summer sale Want a royal look but for less? Well, you're in luck...

If you've ever wanted to get your hands on a bit of luxe royal style without putting a royal dent in your wallet, here’s your chance. With the summer sales hitting their hottest peak, you can find some amazing deals on brands loved by the likes of Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie. Matches just kicked off its 80 percent off sale and we can’t believe the prices on creations by designers beloved by our favourite royals.

Duchess Kate has been spotted in designs by The Vampire’s Wife, Roksanda and Mary Katrantzou, all brands that you can find in the 80 percent off sale at Matches. Princess Eugenie’s wedding dress designer Peter Pilotto's creations are also priced down, along with both British icon Alexander McQueen – the fashion house behind Kate Middleton’s wedding dress – and Duchess Kate American favourite Diane von Furstenberg.

Princess Eugenie in Peter Pilotto, Sophie Wessex in Zimmermann, Kate MIddleton in Emilia Wickstead and Meghan Markle in Wales Bonner – all designers that are on sale at Matches

If you are fan of Meghan Markle’s style, you can also shop some of the designers that she has in her closet. Wales Bonner – the designer behind the Duchess of Sussex's famous look when she made her first-ever appearance with baby Archie Harrison – is just one of the Meghan go-to labels you can snap up for a jaw-dropping 80 percent discount.

We also love royal handbags and accessories, too – so you can find our pick of the best from the Matches sale, including finds from Emilia Wickstead, Dolce & Gabbana, Staud, Erdem and more from 70 percent off, starting at just £36.

Shop royal designers under £100

Emilia Wickstead 'Kennedy' metallic-cloqué hair bow, £122 £36, Matches

Diane von Furstenberg geometric-embroidered tulle pencil skirt, £307 £61, Matches

Wales Bonner scoop-neck striped tank top £360 £72, Matches

Peter Pilotto off-the-shoulder peplum-hem cotton top, £425 £85, Matches

The Vampire's Wife ruffle-trimmed silk clutch, £450 £90, Matches

Shop royal designers under £250

Peter Pilotto Iridescent-bead hoop earrings, £348 £103, Matches

Erdem crystal-buckle snake-effect leather belt £375 £112, Matches

Wales Bonner 'Reed' high-rise wool culottes £582 £116, Matches

Staud 'Lincoln' crocodile-effect leather box bag £397 £119, Matches

Roksanda 'Niah' gathered silk-satin top, £637 £127, Matches

Carolina Herrera stone & shell-drop earrings, £435 £130, Matches

Diane von Furstenberg embroidered-mesh sleeveless dress, £666 £133, Matches

Alexander McQueen Kickback mid-rise side-stripe jeans £623 £124, Matches

Zimmermann 'Tali' embroidered linen skirt, £831 £166, Matches

Peter Pilotto one-shoulder floral-print cotton dress, £995 £199, Matches

Mary Katrantzou graphic-print crepe mini dress, £ 950 £190, Matches

Shop royal designers from £250

Roland Mouret Hilston iris fil coupé skirt £1,260 £252, Matches

Emilia Wickstead 'briefcase' leather bag, £995 £298, Matches

Dolce & Gabbana crystal and faux-pearl embellished bow brooch, £1,129 £338, Matches

The Vampire's Wife striped silk-blend maxi dress, £ 1,725 £345 Matches

Altuzzara 'Ice' leather cross-body bag, £1,256 £376, Matches

Alexander McQueen silk-satin butterfly-print dress £2,250 £450, Matches

