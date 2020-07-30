Danielle Stacey
The Duke of Cambridge appeared on a special episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast
The Duke of Cambridge, 38, delighted royal fans as he appeared on a special episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast in support of the Heads Up campaign on Wednesday. Kensington Palace shared some amazing behind-the-scenes photos from the recording at Prince William and Kate's London residence in March and HELLO! has noticed a rather stylish detail.
READ: You have to see the chic new update on Kate Middleton's go-to summer shoe
WATCH: Prince William appears on That Peter Crouch Podcast
While William, Peter Crouch, Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark enjoyed a takeaway curry from Crouch's local Indian restaurant in Ealing, west London, the Duke looked smart for the occasion in a classic long sleeve Polo Ralph Lauren shirt.
He teamed the green button-down shirt with blue jeans and a pair of dark brown suede boots. While William's exact shade appears to be sold out, here's a very similar style, which is currently on sale for £67 at House of Fraser.
Custom Fit Oxford Shirt, £67, Polo Ralph Lauren at House of Fraser
William's wife Kate is renowned for her sense of style, and the outfits she wears are often instant sell-outs. In recent weeks, we've seen the Duchess sport a crisp white and blue polka dot Suzannah shirt dress, a geometric-print collared frock from Beulah London and a lilac floral number from Faithfull The Brand.
The Duke's go-to staples include blazers and open collared shirts, blue knits and chinos. William impressed royal style watchers back in November 2019 when he donned a dark green velvet suit from Reiss for a gala in aid of his patronage Centrepoint. During the Cambridges' royal tour of Pakistan in October 2019, the Duke was also praised for wearing a traditional teal sherwani suit to attend an evening reception.
MORE: The special way Kensington Palace is honouring Princess Diana's iconic style
During the podcast, William confessed that the worst present he's ever bought for Kate is a pair of binoculars. He said: "That was early on in the courtship that was. I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, 'but these are really amazing, look how far you can see!' She was looking at me going, 'they're binoculars, what's going on?'. It didn't go well. Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars."
That Peter Crouch Podcast, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.
Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.