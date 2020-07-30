The hidden style detail you might have missed from Prince William's podcast photos The future King appeared on That Peter Crouch Podcast

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, delighted royal fans as he appeared on a special episode of That Peter Crouch Podcast in support of the Heads Up campaign on Wednesday. Kensington Palace shared some amazing behind-the-scenes photos from the recording at Prince William and Kate's London residence in March and HELLO! has noticed a rather stylish detail.

READ: You have to see the chic new update on Kate Middleton's go-to summer shoe

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William appears on That Peter Crouch Podcast

While William, Peter Crouch, Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark enjoyed a takeaway curry from Crouch's local Indian restaurant in Ealing, west London, the Duke looked smart for the occasion in a classic long sleeve Polo Ralph Lauren shirt.

He teamed the green button-down shirt with blue jeans and a pair of dark brown suede boots. While William's exact shade appears to be sold out, here's a very similar style, which is currently on sale for £67 at House of Fraser.

Custom Fit Oxford Shirt, £67, Polo Ralph Lauren at House of Fraser

William's wife Kate is renowned for her sense of style, and the outfits she wears are often instant sell-outs. In recent weeks, we've seen the Duchess sport a crisp white and blue polka dot Suzannah shirt dress, a geometric-print collared frock from Beulah London and a lilac floral number from Faithfull The Brand.

The Duke's go-to staples include blazers and open collared shirts, blue knits and chinos. William impressed royal style watchers back in November 2019 when he donned a dark green velvet suit from Reiss for a gala in aid of his patronage Centrepoint. During the Cambridges' royal tour of Pakistan in October 2019, the Duke was also praised for wearing a traditional teal sherwani suit to attend an evening reception.

MORE: The special way Kensington Palace is honouring Princess Diana's iconic style

During the podcast, William confessed that the worst present he's ever bought for Kate is a pair of binoculars. He said: "That was early on in the courtship that was. I wrapped them. They were really nice. I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, 'but these are really amazing, look how far you can see!' She was looking at me going, 'they're binoculars, what's going on?'. It didn't go well. Honestly I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars."

That Peter Crouch Podcast, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Sounds

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.