Duchess Camilla's ultra-cosy fluffy slippers cost just £19

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cornwall visited the London Islamic Cultural Centre at the Wightman Road Mosque on Wednesday, making sure to dress appropriately by swapping her outdoor shoes for slippers.

It's now been revealed that the fluffy slip-ons, which were leant to her by worshippers at the mosque, were a £19 buy from Pour Moi. They look ultra cosy, and even matched perfectly with her look - and featured a sparkling diamanté detail, too.

READ: Duchess Camilla's jaw-dropping £3million estate before meeting Prince Charles unveiled

Plenty of fans have reacted to the Duchess' royal outfit for the visit, which also featured her Fiona Clare cape coat, leopard print face mask and white collared shirt dress. She added a beautiful matching head scarf, too.

The Duchess at Wightman Road Mosque

After pictures from her engagement were shared on Clarence House's Instagram page, plenty of fans commented on her elegant and respectful look.

MORE: 9 times royal ladies matched their face masks to their outfits

"Very thoughtful and graceful of the Duchess to cover her head in respect of the community she was meeting!" one wrote, while another added: "Great job! Camilla looks beautiful and elegant." A further fan commented: "Glamorous and respectful."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Duchess Camilla packs hampers at Wightman Road Mosque

Camilla sweetly donated Buckingham Palace corgi keyrings and royal guardsmen stickers for Ramadan hampers at the mosque, which will be donated to child refugees.

MORE: Duchess Camilla's incredible Chanel collection revealed - and why she treasures it so much

She also met with Bibi Khan, president of the centre in Haringey, north London, and was gifted a koran inscribed to the Duchess of Cornwall and Prince of Wales.

Diamanté trim slippers, £19, Pour Moi

The Duchess said: "I am deeply, deeply touched by this as I am sure my husband will be too. I would very much like to bring him here in the not too distant future.

"You are a shining example and I wish there were more places like this in the country bringing the community and all faiths together. I hope I shall be back again."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.