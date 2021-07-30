6 Kate Middleton-approved kidswear brands to shop to dress your child like a royal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton’s fashion style isn’t the only Cambridge family member who’s wardrobe we admire – but Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis too; the royal childrens’ clothes are as covetable as Duchess Kate’s.

And we love to see what the royal children wear. From Princess Charlotte’s picture-perfect floral dresses to Prince George’s signature style of a polo shirt and Prince Louis’ adorable looks in checked shirts, Kate Middleton’s fashion sense has clearly rubbed off onto her children too.

The clothes brands Duchess Kate dresses her children in range from high street to high end, and Harvey Nichols’ new kidswear range stocks some of the best. Think of it as your one-stop shop for dressing your child like a royal.

The royal children always look chic, dressing up stylishly for a Christmas pantomime last December

From mini-me versions of the dress brands Duchess Kate wears on repeat to the actual brands she dresses her children in, here’s our favourites.

Best royal kids' clothing brands

Ralph Lauren Kids

Ralph Lauren is up there with one of Prince George’s go-to clothing brands – just a few weeks ago he wore a pair of Ralph Lauren chino shorts to watch the Euros 2000 final. Prince George was also spotted wearing a Ralph Lauren Kids stripy jumper last Christmas (pictured above), and he’s a fan of their classic polo shirts too.

Polo Ralph Lauren Kids polo shirt, £55, Harvey Nichols

Prince George would definitely sport this polo shirt, and is a great staple for your little prince too.

Zimmermann Kids

Princess Charlotte’s array of floral dresses is second to none, and we bet mum Kate would to dress her in one of Zimmermann’s beautiful dresses or detailed separates.

Zimmerman broderie anglaise top, £155, and matching skirt, £145, Harvey Nichols

Kate is a big fan of the brand, after all, having worn it multiple times - including a white broderie anglaise midi dress on the Australia royal tour. We could see Kate and Princess Charlotte twinning with this kids’ version.

Burberry Kids

There really is only one brand of trench coat that all the royals adore, and it’s Burberry – Kate owns a few.

Burberry twill trench coat with detachable hood, £410, Harvey Nichols

If the Cambridge children are going to be wearing a trench coat, mark our words it’ll be a classic style from the British brand. This one comes with a detachable hood, making it ridiculously practical and super cute.

Tartine Et Chocolat

The kidswear label has all the French styling that Duchess Kate loves for her children, from smocked collars to tweed pieces and jumpers layered over shirts – a Cambridge children look we see time and time again.

Tartine Et Chocolate knitted babygrow, £95, Harvey Nichols

This delicately embroidered babygrow is just like those Princess Charlotte would wear. Made from knitted soft brushed cotton, it’s the perfect new baby gift.

McQueen Kids

Not only does Kate lean on McQueen for public engagements and private functions, but it is of course the label that designed her iconic royal wedding dress.

McQueen glow in the dark sneakers, £270, Harvey Nichols

These uber-cool glow in the dark trainers are about as far apart from Duchess Kate’s lace wedding gown as you can get, but wouldn’t the royal children absolutely adore them? We know ours would.

Stella McCartney Kids

Remember Archie’s christening? Duchess Kate wore a pretty pink Stella McCartney to celebrate with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Stella McCartney Kids is full of equally as pretty dresses.

Stella McCartney embroidered tulle dress, £90, Harvey Nichols

If there’s a royal wedding, party or occasion coming up, we think Kate Middleton should consider this gorgeous Stella McCartney kids dress for Princess Charlotte. Decorated with daisies, it’s made from layers of wispy tulle and features a flared skirt.

