Meghan Markle's favorite Everlane jeans are now on sale

Everlane is known for its sustainable approach to affordable fashion and luxury basics that you'll wear for years. Even Meghan Markle is a fan of the denim collection, and right now you can get her exact style on sale for just $50.

Meghan was first seen in the Everlane authentic stretch high-rise skinny jeans at The Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto in 2017. She looked amazing pairing them with a nude trench coat, and has since been pictured out wearing an Everlane jumpsuit as well as a pair of suede statement flats from the brand.

Meghan wearing the Everlane jeans

The best-selling jeans have quite the fan base with an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 6,400 reviews. Made from premium Japanese denim, they have just the right amount of stretch and a flattering high-rise cut. They're figure-hugging as well as super comfortable.

Authentic stretch high-rise skinny jeans, were $68/£64 now $50/£47, Everlane

One customer said the jeans are "the most perfect fitting pair I have ever owned!"

Another said: "The best jeans l have. Very comfortable and soft fabric. The fit is very good."

While one added: "I absolutely love these pants, and have them in 3 different washes! They’re so flattering and comfortable."

The skinny jeans are available in sizes 23-35 with a choice of ankle length, regular or tall and several different washes, plus the Curvy and Button-Fly styles are also on sale right now. Want to get yourself a pair with the 25% discount? You'll have to be quick, the deal ends on Saturday.

