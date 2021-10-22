Anthropologie's new collection has Princess Diana written all over it - and it's selling out fast

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Portrayed down to the last detail in The Crown and the upcoming biopic Spencer, Princess Diana's royal style is very much back on the fashion map. And Anthropologie’s fall 2021 looks, that have a royals-in-the-countryside vibe, show that Prince William and Prince Harry’s mom is as modern an influence as ever.

We definitely did a double-take when we saw the campaign for the Anthropologie collection, filled with Diana’s signature looks from plaid blazers to patterned sweaters & 1980s-inspired dresses – and starring a lookalike model who looks uncannily like the royal icon!

We’re not alone in loving these Diana-inspired pieces, though. Some of the styles, including a pie-crust collar blouse ($98) and a Chanel-style dress, have sold out or nearly have.

This knit mini dress modeled by the Diana lookalike appears to have already sold out

But it’s not too late to add a bit of a Diana touch to your fall wardrobe before these other fabulous looks disappear…

Puff sleeved organza blouse, $98, Anthropologie

Plaid Skirt Set, $160, Anthropologie

Velvet Polka Dot Maxi Dress, $240, Anthropologie

Maeve Mock Neck Cashmere Sweater, $170, Anthropologie

Double-Breasted Plaid Blazer, $160, Anthropologie



Maeve V-Neck Floral Sweater, $148, Anthropologie

