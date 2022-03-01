Carole Middleton's £800 jacket is flying off the shelves - Kate will so borrow it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Carole Middleton looked incredible in a brand new interview and we are obsessed with her jacket. The mother of the Duchess of Cambridge sat down with Sheer Luxe to discuss all things motherhood and business, and wore a delightful number by Tory Burch for the occasion - one of Kate's favourite designer brands.

The 'Floral Lace Appliqué Jacket' is worth £820 and is currently stocked on designer website Farfetch for thirty five percent off. You pick up the design for £383 although it has been selling out at the speed of light since the grandmother-of-five donned it.

The striking number is made from ivory cotton, features floral lace appliqué, frayed detailing, a round neck and cropped sleeves. We found a fab high street alternative in case this is a little out of your price range.

We wonder if Kate will borrow this design? After all, the mother and daughter have a very similar style and have been known to share items in the past.

Carole's jacket:

Tory Burch floral-lace appliqué jacket, £383, Farfetch

The brunette beauty spoke about fashion during the detailed interview.

Get the look!

Cotton Embroidered jacket, £145, Wolf & Badger

On dressing for an occasion, she said: "I would say work out what suits you, and then go with that. I like timeless style, and add interest with simple accessories. Always make sure you feel comfortable in what you’re wearing for big events. Looking good is no good unless you feel good, too."

On her approach to health and wellness, Carole revealed: "My approach to beauty, health and wellness has very much changed as I’ve got older. When I was young, I didn’t have time to do that much, but now I spend a little more time taking care of myself. Healthy living, being happy and surrounding myself with the people I love is what works best for me."

