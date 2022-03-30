This Marks & Spencer midi is the perfect lookalike for Meghan Markle's khaki summer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We've always loved Meghan Markle's workwear and off-duty style, so when a lookalike of one of her favourite pieces hits the high street, it's immediately on our shopping list.

In late 2019, the Duchess of Sussex wore a khaki shirt dress to an Action Aid event in the US, and while the original piece from Room 502 will set you back $445, M&S has just dropped a new midi dress that's so similar.

The khaki shirt dress is a very close match in its colour, utility style and length. Like Meghan's, it features a button-down front and waist-cinching belt.

Pure Tencel™ Belted Midi Shirt Dress, £39.50/$105, Marks & Spencer

It's the perfect piece as we move into the warmer months as it would equally be suited to ankle boots, white trainers or sandals and would look great paired with a trench coat or worn alone.

Priced at just £39.50, it's such an affordable piece for the new season. It comes available in sizes 6-24, three different lengths and an alternative navy colourway.

Meghan paired her dress with statement earrings

Meghan styled her khaki dress with statement earrings and her hair in long, loose waves for an effortless spring/summer outfit that's so easy to emmulate.

