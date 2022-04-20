Missoma just dropped a new collection we know Meghan Markle will love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle might have access to some of the best labels money can buy, but she's often spotted wearing high street pieces - and one of her favourite affordable brands just dropped a new collection we know she's going to love.

Missoma counts the Duchess of Sussex among its many celebrity fans, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge, Margot Robbie and Gigi Hadid. Now the cult British jewellery brand has collaborated with Le Specs, an Australian sunglasses label also loved by Meghan, on a 70s and 90s-inspired collection and it couldn't be cooler.

The vintage-look frames come in cat-eye, oval and oversized styles with gold and jewel-encrusted detail. Meghan has a pair of Le Spec's Air Heart sunglasses which she's been pictured wearing on several occasions, most notably at her New York baby shower in 2019, so we think she'd love the Lyra Sphere Cat-Eye sunglasses which are a reimagination of her sell-out shades.

Meghan wearing the Le Specs Air Heart sunglasses in 2019

With prices starting from £110 ($143), the sunnies are one of the more accessible royally-approved accessories, and despite the likes of Chanel and Versace also offering statement frames, we wouldn't be surprised to see Meghan in a pair this summer.

Scroll on to shop our favourites from the collection.

Le Specs Lyra Sphere Cat-Eye Sunglasses, £130/$168, Missoma

Le Specs Orion Ridge Sunglasses, £130/$168, Missoma

Le Specs Phoenix Ridge Oversized Square Sunglasses, £110/$143, Missoma

Le Specs Aquarius Sphere Oversized Square Sunglasses, £130/$168, Missoma

Le Specs Hydrus Link Oval Sunglasses, £130/$168, Missoma

Want to take them to the next level, or maybe you already have a pair of go-to shades you want to upgrade? Enter Missoma's collection of golden and beaded eyewear chains. So stylish and super easy to attach, they're 2022's must-have accessory.

Figaro Eyewear Chain, £59/$77, Missoma

