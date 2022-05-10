Love Meghan Markle's Cartier Love Bangle? We’ve found the best lookalike for £75

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Long before she became a Duchess, Meghan Markle had a jewellery collection fit for a royal – and one of her favourite pieces is the Cartier 'Love' bracelet.

Having added the gold bangle to her collection years ago, Meghan often wears her favourite accessory out on royal engagements, and Kate Spade has created the ultimate lookalike!

Gold Bangle, £75 / $68, Kate Spade

Polished off with a glossy sheen, Kate Spade's signature mark and sparkly faceted crystals, it's a dead ringer for Meghan's designer version, minus the eye-watering price tag. It's just the piece to add a touch of luxury to your everyday ensembles.

Amazon is full of designer dupes too, and we've rounded up some of our favourites...

Love Bangle Bracelet with Crystals, £19.99, Amazon

Luxury Gold-Plated Stainless Steel Love Bangle, from £21.99, Amazon

6mm Women's Stainless Steel Crystal Adjustable Cuff Bangle, £15.99, Amazon

When it comes to jewellery, the Duchess often turns to brands such as Cleave and Company, Monica Vinader, Birks, Missoma and more, but she has a particularly special relationship with Cartier.

On her wedding day, almost all of Meghan's jewels had come from the label. Looking radiant in her Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding dress, she accessorised with a pair of Galanterie diamond earrings by Cartier. Elegant and understated, the design seemed like a tailor-made match for the centre stone of the bride's antique headpiece.

Meghan is a huge fan of Cartier, wearing diamonds from the collection on her wedding day

As Meghan held hands with Prince Harry – and shared a laugh! – at the altar, eagle-eyed fans also spied her Cartier bracelet from the jewellers' Reflection collection on her right wrist. The white gold and diamond piece is priced at $155,000, tax not included.

Later appearing in another custom Givenchy gown for the reception, Meghan switched the discreet pair that she wore for the religious ceremony for white gold and diamond Cartier earrings from the Reflection collection. Costing $68,000, the bride certainly made a statement as she swept her brunette tresses into a low chignon, showcasing the glittering pair.

