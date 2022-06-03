Lady Louise Windsor wears shimmering £195 dress at Service of Thanksgiving

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Celebrating her grandmother's Platinum Jubilee, Lady Louise Windsor made a stylish appearance on Friday as she headed to the Service of Thanksgiving, held at St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

A picture of elegance, the 18-year-old stepped out in a £195 silk cream gown by Ghost for the occasion, completing her outfit with chunky pale pink headband, a metallic cylinder clutchbag and layering necklaces.

Styling her glossy blonde locks in pushed back curls, Louise opted for a natural and radiant makeup look, as she combined a a neutral eyeshadow with a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a pale pink lip – lovely.

Pictured alongside her parents Prince Edward and The Countess of Wessex, Louise's younger brother James, Viscount Severn, was also in attendance.

Lady Louise looked stunning upon her arrival

According to the St Paul's Cathedral official website, the service will: "Include bible readings, anthems, prayers and congregational hymns, expressing thankfulness for The Queen's reign, faith and service; desire to foster unity and peace amongst all peoples; and commitment to care for God's creation.

The service will then be followed by a Guildhall reception for members of the royal family. With the Jubilee weekend in full swing, Lady Louise will no doubt be feeling an immense sense of pride for her grandmother, whom she has long shared a close relationship with.

The young royal shares a close bond with her grandmother

Back in May, the young royal took part in ​​the open-air Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she led an emotional procession around the arena, driving her late grandfather, Prince Philip's carriage.

The Queen looked solemn but proud of her granddaughter as she took part in the procession to mark the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' event.

Lady Louise's appearance was all the more special given she inherited her passion for carriage racing from Prince Philip, who was a key figure in helping to establish it as a sport in Britain.

Lady Louise later attended the reception at Guildhall

It's no surprise then, given her late husband's interest and her granddaughter's prowess, that carriage driving was one of the events the Queen opted to watch during her surprise appearance at the show.

