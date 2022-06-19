Princess Charlotte is a mini style icon in gingham dress - and ASDA has a £10 lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlotte looked so adorable in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's latest photo, released by Kensington Palace to mark Father's Day.

The heartwarming photograph pictured Prince William beaming at the camera alongside his three children; Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four. "Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" read the sweet Instagram post.

Royal fans were quick to react to the heartfelt snap, rushing to the comments to share the love for the unseen Cambridge family moment. "The pure joy on these faces! Happy Father’s Day!" wrote one royal fan, as another penned: "This picture is soo cute."

A third added: "Thanks for sharing this beautiful photo."

The Cambridges shared the heartwarming snap to mark Father's Day

Looking stylish as ever, Princess Charlotte rocked a chic gingham ruffled dress from Mango, while George styled out a khaki top and Louis donned a striped polo shirt.

Charlotte's £25 'Gabi' frock features adorable ruffled sleeves, a square neckline, a shirred bodice and trendy midi skirt - the perfect ensemble for a fashionable royal tot.

If you're looking to channel Princess Charlotte's effortlessly cute style, sadly her exact dress has since sold out. Mango, however, has an array of fun gingham dresses in their summer collection - and at £25 or less, we call that a royal bargain!

Gingham Check Dress, £25.99, Mango

ASDA has an even better dupe, retailing for just £10.

Gingham Broderie Trim Dress, £10, ASDA

The young royal has been dubbed quite the fashion icon as she gets older, taking after her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, in both confidence and style.

Over the Jubilee weekend, Charlotte looked effortlessly stylish alongside her fashion icon mother. During the celebrations, the royal stepped out with her family at Cardiff Castle wearing a cute dark blue coat with a Peter Pan collar and pretty button detailing down the front.

Charlotte also wore the same coat to her great-grandfather Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving in March 2022. A wardrobe staple it seems!

