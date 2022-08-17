Loved Meghan Markle’s red floral shirt dress? We’ve found a lookalike that’s almost identical - and it’s in the sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember Meghan Markle’s blooming beautiful floral Carolina Herrera dress? We’ve found a lookalike that’s almost identical - and it’s in the sale.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's workwear wardrobe - how to emulate her for the office

SHOP: Meghan Markle's chic designer beach hats inspired us to find these 7 lookalikes

The Duchess of Sussex wore the red silk dress last year when she left a virtual message for the Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert, and royal fans went wild for the floral frock. The designer midi dress has a $1,600 price tag, but we’ve found a dupe that could easily be mistaken for the designer version - and it’s currently in the Hobbs sale.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Orelia dress, was £139, now £95/$200, Hobbs

The Orelia midi dress features a collar and a lightly pleated skirt, tying in at the waist with a belt for the most flattering silhouette. The shirt dress is perfect for a summer daywear look, and we can’t get enough of the red and pink colour combo against the tulip print.

MORE: Whoa! This Reformation dress is so similar to Meghan Markle's famous wedding guest dress

We recommend teaming the dress with a pair of sandals or white trainers for an effortlessly chic daywear ensemble, or style it with a pair of pastel heels for a glam occasionwear look.

Receiving glowing reviews on the Hobbs website, one happy customer wrote: “Beautiful dress and perfect fit. It looks lovely on its own or with another belt”. Another added, “Really comfortable and flattering fit, it’s great for dressing up or down”.

READ: Meghan Markle's iconic Victoria Beckham bag is back - and it costs a lot less

The Duchess of Sussex wore the Carolina Herrera dress during her second pregnancy as she virtually attended the Vax Live concert. Accessorised to perfection, she wore delicate gold jewellery, including her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s watch, with her glossy brunette hair styled in loose waves and brushed to the side. As for her makeup, she opted for her signature smokey eye and a pink lip. Stunning!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.