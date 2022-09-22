Queen Letizia wows in all-white outfit in New York

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you thought Queen Letizia was done with her coveted summer outfits this year, you’d be wrong. The Spanish royal stepped out in New York on Wednesday looking stunning in a white Ralph Lauren shirt dress.

RELATED: How to copy Queen Letizia's impeccable summer style

The mum-of-two was joined by First Lady Jill Biden for an event in aid of World Cancer Research Day, highlighting the importance of the fight against the disease. We don’t know if it was intentional, but the two women appeared to be coordinating in their white dress and nude heel ensembles.

Queen Letizia and Jill Biden at the World Cancer Research Day event in New York

Queen Letizia wore Ralph Lauren’s Dakota Crepe Shirtdress, which features a blouse bodice, belted waist and pleated midi skirt. She accessorised with nude Magrit heeled pumps, gold hoop earrings and a statement gold ring.

Sadly, the Dakota dress is now sold out, but Ralph Lauren has a very similar style that’s still available to shop in every size.

Cady midi shirtdress, £265, Ralph Lauren

The Cady Midi Shirtdress retails for £265 and you’ll find it in UK sizes 2-20. It’s made from a stretch wool blend and has utility-inspired chest pockets, a waist-defining belt and textured pleats at the hem.

Structured crepe forever pleat belted dress, £175.20, Karen Millen

Karen Millen also has a lookalike dress. The gorgeous midi is made from structured crepe with a buckled waist and pressed pleats.

Polo Ralph Lauren Puff-sleeve belted cotton-jersey dress, £265, Selfridges

For a piece that’s more autumn-appropriate, we love this shirt dress by Polo Ralph Lauren in the shade Madison Tan. Available at Selfridges, the soft cotton jersey dress has a full-skirted midi-length silhouette which cinches in with a sleek belt. It's perfect for pairing with trainers for the transitional seasons, but be quick, it’s selling fast.

MORE: 13 transitional dresses to wear with boots and tights in autumn

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.