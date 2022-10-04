The Countess of Wessex just rocked the dreamiest Ghost dress you ever saw

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex is currently overseas on a royal visit to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She is visiting at the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Buckingham Palace said that the trip will focus on addressing the devastating impact of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict while supporting and empowering survivors and tackling the stigma they face.

WATCH: The Countess of Wessex: Everything you need to know about Sophie

We love these pictures of the mother-of-two planting a tree alongside a plaque which features Her Royal Highness’ Congolese name, Umoja Mama Louise, given to her by representatives from the Pole Pole Foundation during a visit to Bukavu, South Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the snap, Sophie, 57, wore a stunning red dress by Ghost, known as the 'Aueline Dress'. This is a past-season buy but really packed a powerful punch and looked fabulous on the royal.

Sophie looked gorgeous in her red dress by Ghost

The crepe wrap dress featured a pretty ditsy print, elegant shirring details on the shoulders and elasticated sleeves. We've found a dead ringer from sustainable brand Omnes, and it costs just £25! The 'Matilda Midi Dress in Red Floral Print' is available in almost all sizes and has the same distinguishing features Sophie's has.

Get the look!

Matilda Midi Dress in Red Floral Print, £25, Omnes

Sophie isn't the only royal that's a fan of Ghost dresses; the Princess of Wales is too! Back in 2020, the whole Cambridge family joined in for the 'Clap for Carers' campaign following Prince William's appearance in a TV sketch alongside Stephen Fry – with Kate, William and their three children all co-ordinating in blue outfits.

Kate's blue floral Ghost midi dress was an instant hit, with a pretty ruffled collar, subtle puff sleeves and a pretty tiered hem. And true to form, it sold out almost instantly.

