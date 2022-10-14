Loved Meghan Markle's red longline coat? This ASOS lookalike is so similar - and it's less than £60

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Meghan Markle always gives us major style envy with her vast collection of chic coats, but one that royal fans went crazy for was the Duchess' ultra-sophisticated red longline coat that she wore back in 2019.

Duchess Meghan teamed her red coat with matching heels and a purple dress

Looking the epitome of elegance, the Duchess of Sussex, who was pregnant at the time, teamed her red Sentaler statement coat with matching red shoes and a bold purple midi dress.

Coming in at $1,395, the belted designer coat is not the most affordable. Thankfully, we've just found an almost identical lookalike from ASOS - and it's less than £60.

Pieces belted wool blend red coat, £55, ASOS

The Pieces coat features a similar belt to Meghan's, which cinches at the waist for the most flattering look. It will make the perfect cosy winter coat with its wool blend and shawl collar - and the scarlet red shade will inject some much-wanted colour into an otherwise simple outfit.

The red coat can be styled for any occasion thanks to its smart yet minimalist style. Why not go big with a bold colour palette like the Duchess, or let the red coat pop by teaming it with neutral shades for a stylish everyday look.

The mum-of-two wore the colourful ensemble as she met with members of the public during a visit to Birkenhead in January 2019. Looking effortlessly radiant as she waved to onlookers, the royal styled her brunette locks in a loose up-do, with her signature soft smokey eye and nude lip. Stunning!

If you want to shop Meghan's look for a fraction of the price you'll need to hurry, as we expect the red coat from ASOS sell fast!

