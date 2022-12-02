Pippa Middleton turns heads in Karen Millen coat that's selling out quick

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

December 1st is always an exciting day - Christmas is officially coming! Pippa Middleton - the Princess of Wales' younger sister, looked incredible as she stepped out for the annual Henry Van Straubenzee Christmas Carol Concert at St. Luke's church in Chelsea, London.

Accompanied by her husband James Matthews, the mother-of-three rocked a calf-length maroon coat that featured snazzy peplum detail and a sleek black belt at the waist. Keeping cosy, she paired it with a black jumper and boots. Lush!

The belt is actually from Karen Millen and is currently in stock. Hurrah! It's known as the 'Italian Wool Belted Midi Peplum Coat' and costs a cool £327.20. All sizes are currently in stock; but don't delay, it's selling fast. You don't want to miss it!

Princess Kate loves Karen Millen and her most eye-catching dress from 2022 has to be the yellow dress she sported in October.

Pippa looked stunning in her Karen Millen coat (© Goff photos)

The 40-year-old royal visited the Royal Surrey County Hospital’s maternity unit and Looked as stunning as ever, sporting a marigold yellow dress, also from the high street label.

Pippa's coat:

Italian Wool Belted Midi Peplum Coat, £327.20, Karen Millen

Known as the 'Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Dress,' it features a pleated skirt, belted waistband, retro-style collarless bodice and accentuated shoulders. We think you will agree, it was a radiant autumnal choice and you can still purchase it now in a variety of colours.

Kate wore a yellow Karen Millen dress in October

Pippa and Princess Kate's brother, James Middleton, was also in attendance at the meaningful evening alongside his beautiful wife of one year, Alizée Thevenet.

The charity, of which the special service is in aid, helps to fight poverty in Uganda through education and was named after Prince William and Prince Harry's friend Henry van Straubenzee, who died in a car accident in 2002.

