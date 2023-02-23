PSA: Zara Tindall's green belted mini dress is now half-price in the sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall blew royal fans away in her incredible emerald green mini dress during her Australia trip in 2022 - and the flattering mini is now half-price in the sale.

The royal looked absolutely stunning when she stepped out alongside her husband Mike Tindall, following his exit from I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here. Now, Zara's ME+EM dress has been slashed in price by a huge 50% - but you're going to need to act fast if you want it, as it's guaranteed to sell out.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Silk belted mini dress, £212.50 (was £425), ME+EM

Zara's green dress was a hit amongst royal fans, and the mother-of-three looked so glam when she stepped out in the mini frock in photos shared by the Mirror. Accessoried to perfection, Zara teamed the dress with a pair of nude stiletto heels that elongated her toned legs, along with a champagne metallic Aspinal of London crossbody bag.

ME+EM is a royal fashion favourite, with Zara, Princess Kate and Sophie Wessex all previously being spotted wearing pieces from the luxury brand.

The silk dress features delicate frill detailing across the collar and sleeves, with shirred cuffs and a buttoned finish. The elasticated waist and matching belt creates the most flattering silhouette, beautifully complemented by the flared skirt to round off the elegant look.

The gorgeous green shade is just perfect for the new season, and the ME+EM frock can be dressed up or down, making it an investment piece to brighten up your wardrobe for spring.

Snap up an unmissable saving on the royal-approved ME+EM dress before it sells out!

NOW SHOP

Princess Kate's bright green dress - 5 lookalikes to recreate the look

14 stylish tummy flattering dresses: Expert stylist advice & tips on the best styles to wear

10 timeless polka dot dresses to wear this season & beyond

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.