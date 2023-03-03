Princess Charlotte's dress now comes in adult sizes and is so cute

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales does a marvellous job at dressing her daughter Princess Charlotte in the sweetest outfits. From polo tops to dresses, the seven-year-old has the most adorable wardrobe, jam-packed with the highest quality children's clothes out there.

Royal fans particularly loved Princess Charlotte's gingham frock that she wore for a wholesome family photograph. The princess' dress was sourced from Mango and coined the 'Gabi' dress. It featured a navy-cream colour palette, a twee gingham print, flutter sleeves and a loose fit.

She looked lovely beside her mother Princess Kate, who sported a sleek khaki shirt dress and wore her brunette hair down loose in coiled curls with caramel highlights.

Princess Charlotte looked so sweet in her gingham frock

The popularity of Princess Charlotte's checkered dress prompted the high street chain Mango to produce a similar number in adult sizes, meaning all can now enjoy the gingham garment.

The young royal owns many printed dresses

Mango's 'Gingham Midi Dress' also comes in a navy-white print with ruffled sleeves, a ruched bodice and a breezy skirt. Perfect for the warmer months ahead.

Gingham Midi Dress, £50, Mango

Other stores have followed suit, producing their own versions of Charlotte's frock for fashion-forward thinkers to treat themselves to. Take this monochrome version for example - equally as fun and equally as feminine!

Gingham Tiered Black Dress, £50, Accessorize

Princess Charlotte may have inherited Princess Kate's love for sweet attire, but that’s not all the mother-daughter duo have in common. The Princess of Wales revealed the hidden talent she shares with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, although she admitted she has to "keep practising now".

Kate, 41, shared the revelation during her and Prince William's visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, as she met children from Tywyn Primary School taking gymnastics lessons. Speaking to the youngsters, the Princess could be heard asking them: "Can you do the splits?" Kate then revealed: "I was able to do it when I was little, but I’ll have to keep practising now."

As Grace Evans, six, gave the couple a demonstration of the splits, Kate told her: "My little girl [Charlotte] likes to do that too."

