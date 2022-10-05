Harvey Nichols releases first ever beauty advent calendar – and it looks epic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's not long until the countdown to Christmas begins, and ahead of the holiday season, Harvey Nichols has released the ultimate festive treat.

Delighting beauty fans, the brand has just dropped its first ever beauty advent calendar and it's full of luxurious skincare and makeup buys from the most-coveted brands on the market.

Beauty Advent Calendar, £250, Harvey Nichols

Retailing at £250, this Yuletide treat is worth over £1,200 and it features cult classics from the likes of Maison Francis, Kurkdjian, La Mer, Augustinus Bader, Dr Barbara Sturm, Fenty Beauty and Charlotte Tilbury – to name a few.

And, to sprinkle a little more beauty joy, Harvey Nichols has even added a surprise £50 gift card to 1 in 10 advent calendars. Dropping exclusively for HN members, both in-store and online, on the 5th and 6th of October, non-members will be able to bag it from the 7th of October.

Harvey Nichols' advent calendar is full of luxurious makeup and skincare buys

Want to know which exact products are inside? Here's what you can expect to find…

What's inside the Harvey Nichols beauty advent calendar?

Acqua di Parma Colonia Body Lotion 75ml

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil 10ml (full size)

Carolina Herrera Mini Deluxe Lipstick in 310 Satin

Carolina Herrera Mini Deluxe Lipstick in 171 Sheer

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes To Mesmerise in Chocolate Bronze 7g (full size)

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant 13g

Dermalogica ProSkin 30 treatment voucher (worth £50)

Dr Barbara Sturm Face Cream 20ml

Environ Intensive Revival Masque 15ml

Environ Focus On Filler treatment, OR Focus On Eye treatment voucher (worth £65)

Escentric Molecules M+ 8.5ml

ESPA Tr-Active Regenerating Phyto Collagen Plumping Mask 30ml

ESPA Tri-Active Regenerating Calming Cica Cleansing Balm 55ml

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Fu$$y 9ml (full size)

Fenty Beauty The Whole Shebang 45-minute colour masterclass (worth £45)

Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore Refining Toner Serum 50ml

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer 1.3g

Juliette Has A Gun Lady Vengence Eau De Parfum 5ml

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturising Cream 7ml

La Mer Waves of Hydration service

La Perla Possibilities Eau de Parfum 12ml

La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream 3ml

La Prairie Art of Beauty Facial treatment voucher (worth £150)

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum 5ml

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum 5ml

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender 59ml

Memo Paris Marfa Eau de Parfum 10ml

MZ Skin Anti-Pollution Illuminating Eye Mask 3g (full size)

MZ Skin Vitamin Infused Facial Treatment Mask 12ml (full size)

NEOM Bedtime Hero Pillow Mist in Chamomile, Cedarwood & Ylang Ylang 30ml (full size)

Olverum Bath Oil 60ml

OPI Nail Lacquer in Happy Anniversary 15ml (full size)

Parfums de Marly Delina Candle 30g

Revitalash Revitalash Advanced Serum 2ml (full size)

RÓEN Cake Mascara 10ml (full size)

Sarah Chapman Intense Hydrating Booster 30ml (full size)

Serge Lutens Nuit De Cellophane Eau de Parfum 5ml

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil 15ml (full size)

UOMA Afro.Dis.Iac Liquid Eyeliner 0.9g (full size)

